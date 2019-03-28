Lady Gaga Reportedly Broke off Engagement With Christian Carino After He Didn’t Treat Her Well

Lady Gaga reportedly ended her engagement with Christian Carino because he “didn’t treat [her] very well” towards the end of their relationship, according to a source.

“Chris didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their [two-year] relationship,” a source told Us Weekly Thursday. The source said the “Shallow” singer “really leaned on” friend and recent rumored fling, Jeremy Renner, “in the weeks after it ended.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another source told the site Gaga was the “one who broke things off,” adding that Carino “was jealous.”

“He was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot. Her friends didn’t like him either,” the insider said of the talent agent.

Since the split, Gaga, 33, has reportedly been spending more time with Renner, 48, at his Hollywood home.

“They’ve become super close and hang out all the time,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She has spent the night at Jeremy’s house, but always stays in the guest room.”

An eyewitness said the Avengers: Endgame star was at one of Gaga’s Las Vegas shows in December, where their chemistry was on display. “Nothing romantic happened, but there was definitely chemistry between them,” the eyewitness said.

Us Weekly‘s source said Gaga “certainly has more in common with Jeremy than she did with Christian.”

Gaga and Carino started dating in February 2017 and reportedly got engaged in November 2017. However, it was not until October 2018 that Gaga publicly referred to Carino, 49, as her “fiance” during an event in Los Angeles.

In February, just days before the Oscars, Gaga’s representative confirmed the engagement was off.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “There’s no long dramatic story.”

Rumors that the two split started around Valentine’s Day, when Gaga shared a new tattoo she got dedicated to her A Star Is Born character Ally instead of a photo with Carino. Gaga also failed to mention Carino during her acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards, where she took home an award for “Shallow” on Feb. 10.

During awards season, Gaga also had to fend off rumors of a relationship with her A Star Is Born co-star and director, Bradley Cooper, who has a daughter with girlfriend Irina Shayk. The rumors only heated up when Gaga and Cooper gave a perfect performance of “Shallow” at the Oscars.

When Jimmy Kimmel asked Gaga about it, she rolled her eyes.

“First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet,” she said. “And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song. The movie A Star Is Born is a love story.”

There was also a tabloid rumor Gaga was pregnant with Cooper’s child, which she also laughed off.

“Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6,” Gaga tweeted, referencing her upcoming sixth studio album.

Photo credit: Getty Images