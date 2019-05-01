Kylie Jenner Wishes Travis Scott a Happy Birthday: Let’s ‘Have Another Baby’

Kylie Jenner posted a birthday tribute to Travis Scott on Tuesday, giving him a cheeky request to “have another baby.”

Scott turned 28 on Tuesday, and Jenner was happy for him. In spite of the recent whispers of a cheating scandal between them, she seems dedicated to her boyfriend and the father of her daughter. In fact, in her Instagram caption, she proposed that they give Stormi Webster a sibling.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling,” she wrote. “My real life bestie [and] hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday.”

“Let’s f— around and have another baby,” Jenner added. She had interspersed her message with a heart emoji, a confetti emoji and a gift box emoji. At the end, where her lewd suggestion was, she added an emoji with a deranged smile.

The post included five pictures of Scott, Jenner and their daughter. The first showed Jenner smiling in surprise as Scott presented something to her, and the second showed them arm in arm for a mirror selfie. The third showed Scott smiling as he held Stormi in an outdoor chair, and the fourth shoed the two of them sleeping side by side. The final picture showed all three of them in matching hoodies from Scott’s recent tour.

“I love you mama/Wifey,” Scott replied in a comment. “We shall rage 4ever.” He added three emojis: a princess, a planet and a rocket ship.

“OMG these are the cutest pics ever!!!!” added Jenner’s older sister Kim Kardashian. “Happy Birthday Travis!!!”

More loving comments came in from DJ Khaled, Hailey Bieber — formerly Hailey Baldwin — and the Kardashians’ family friend Malika.

Believe it or not, the Instagram post was the least of Jenner’s birthday tributes to her boyfriend. Last week, she put up billboards in West Hollywood featuring giant black and white photos of herself and Stormi reading: “happy birthday Daddy, love, Mommy & Stormi XO.” The billboard showed one close-up of Stormi’s face and a wider shot of her standing in front of Jenner, who was lying on her side. Both wore matching onesies.

PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster’s billboard to Travis Scott in West Hollywood, California — April 26th. pic.twitter.com/ovu7FbyLXx — Kylie Jenner Today Media (@MediaKJT) April 27, 2019

Scott and Jenner have have rumors of relationship drama for the last several months, but they have kept mostly quiet. In all likelihood, fans will get the details later this season on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

