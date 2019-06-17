Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Split Rumors Swirl After Father’s Day Photos Get Posted

New rumors that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have split have begun to swirl, after a pair of Father’s Day photos were posted by the two.

According to In Touch, the speculation seems to have started after Scott took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of him and their daughter Stormi.

The reason this seemed odd to fans and followers was that Jenner had not posted anything about Scott herself.

One user commented, “Kylie wouldn’t make a Father’s Day post for him so he had to do it for himself. Travis really the [G.O.A.T].”

Some other comments included one person asking, “Yo wife looking for other mans?” and someone else saying, “And now she leaving you. Stay up king.”

Eventually, Jenner did make a Father’s Day post of Scott and Stormi, sharing a couple black and white photos of the dad and daughter.

“Happy Father’s Day [Travis Scott],” she wrote in the caption. “I love the love you share with our daughter.”

“Thank you for all that you do,” she added, “today we celebrate you.”

This photo seemed to put to rest the new rumors, along with influencer Chiara Ferragni commenting on it, “You guys were amazing at the family farms today,” which implied that the Scott-Jenner family were seen spending time together while celebrating Father’s Day.

This is not the first time that split rumors have popped up for the couple, as past split speculation was alleged to be due to cheating.

In December 2018, there were claims that Scott and Jenner had broken up because he was unfaithful, to which he responded by writing in his Instagram Stories, “Trolls always wanna create some fake s— to destroy real love. GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE S— LOOK LIKE IS NOT IS EVIL.”

“I hate acknowledging s—. But quit try to take joy from s— that’s good. I pray god blocks out all evil,” he later added

He also replied directly to a fan that shared a post asking about if photos of him and another woman were real, writing, “S— cap a— f— TMZ ain’t post this s—. Trolls working hard today. I don’t be on balcony wit no thots. That s— lame. Try again u trollsssss. Me and my wifey sturdy. Back to celebrateing [sic] !!!”