Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reportedly ‘Fell out of Love’ Ahead of Split

It was reported this week that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have split after dating for over two years, and according to TMZ, the breakup was an amicable one.

Sources told the outlet that Jenner and Scott decided to separate weeks ago following a “very long honeymoon phase.” That honeymoon phase included Scott’s Astroworld Tour, which began in November 2018 and ran through March 2019 and saw him frequently joined by Jenner and the couple’s 1-year-old daughter Stormi, and the lavish European vacation Jenner took this summer to celebrate her 22nd birthday with Scott by her side.

When they got back from the trip, sources claim that “everything slowed down and they were confronted by the grind of normal life” and that “things felt different between them,” with the sources adding that the pair “fell out of love.”

The couple reportedly tried to make things work “for awhile,” including their outing to the Aug. 28 premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, which the duo attended with their daughter. Ultimately, they “couldn’t make it happen,” though their time apart reportedly doesn’t mean the two are rushing to figure out a custody agreement for Stormi.

Sources also addressed the fact that some fans think the breakup is a PR stunt to help Scott promote his new music releasing on Friday, a rumor the insiders denied.

“They are taking some time but not done,” a source told PEOPLE. “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

Jenner’s fans first began speculating about a breakup in mid-September when the makeup mogul posted an Instagram photo from her closet and fans noticed that a framed photo of Jenner and Scott that used to sit on a shelf in the space was now absent. After the rumor began, Jenner shared a family photo of herself, Scott and Stormi to her Instagram Story that seemed to squash the speculation.

Ahead of the news of her breakup, Jenner attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding with baby Stormi as her date, sharing a series of photos of her ensemble on Instagram. The reality star wore a dramatic gold one-shoulder dress with cut-out detailing and a high-low hemline, carrying an ornate butterfly bag and finishing the look with gold strappy sandals, large jeweled earrings and a matching ring, with one photo showing off Stormi’s sparkling pink dress with a tulle skirt and white sneakers.

