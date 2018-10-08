Kylie Jenner Stirs Marriage Rumors After Calling Travis Scott Her ‘Hubby’

Kylie Jenner has sparked rumors that she and boyfriend Travis Scott are married after she called him “hubby” on Instagram.

The affectionate title in question, which led to several conspiracy theories, was used following Scott’s Oct. 6 performance on Saturday Night Live, a clip of which Jenner shared to her Instagram Story with the caption “hubby” and three heart-eyes emojis.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians wording immediately got the rumor mill buzzing on Twitter.

“OMG What Is Happening,” one person wrote.

Kylie Jenner Calls Travis Scott Her “Hubby” on Instagram and OMG What Is Happening //t.co/RzT7oDiDJM pic.twitter.com/2gyPIitGCG — Women Who Trade (@womenwhotradefx) October 7, 2018

This is not the first time that the couple, who recently welcomed their first child together, have sparked engagement rumors. In 2017, fans thought that they had secretly tied the knot after Jenner posted a picture of her left hand with a diamond ring on her ring finger. In August of this year, Scott referred to Jenner as his “wifey” while wishing her a happy 21st birthday.

The rapper and makeup mogul reportedly have marriage on the mind. In August, a source told Entertainment Tonight that they were inseparable.

“Kylie and Travis have been inseparable lately, and their love for Stormi just seems to bring them closer every day,” the source said, adding that Scott, who has taken on an active parenting role, had earned the approval of the rest of the KarJenner clan.

“When Kris [Jenner] sees Kylie and Travis together, she’s convinced they’re on the right path. At first she worried about Kylie starting a family so young because she felt she had no say. Kris knows Kylie does what Kylie wants, so Kris just had to hope for the best,” the source said. “Kim, Khloe and Kourtney are pleasantly surprised by how involved Travis has become in his daughter’s life. They know he has a huge career, but he is clearly taking the time to be there for both Kylie and Stormi.”

The source also explained that nicknames such as “wifey” are “just a term of endearment.”

While there has been no official word that the couple has said “I do,” and it could be possible that Jenner used “hubby” as nothing more than a term of endearment, Jenner recently revealed that she is already thinking about baby number two. The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed on Snapchat that she is hoping for another little girl, though she clarified she is “definitely not ready right this second and I don’t know when I will be.”