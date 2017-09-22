Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby, multiple sources say, according to TMZ.

Sources reportedly say that Jenner began telling those close to her earlier this month at the Day N Night Fest in Anaheim, CA. The insiders add that Scott was reportedly at a recent event discussing the news and how his life would be changing.

Scott has allegedly been telling friends the couple is having a girl. The site notes that Jenner has been sharing old photos of herself and social media and recent photos from the chest up.

“She has been looking pregnant for about four months,” a source told Page Six.

Jenner and Scott have reportedly been together since April. Jenner called it quits with her longtime boyfriend, Tyga, earlier in the year.

“They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” a source told People. “The family has known for quite some time. She is REALLY excited and so is Travis!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner, Getty / Michael Stewart