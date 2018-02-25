Kylie Jenner Shows off Ferrari ‘Push Present’ From Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner received a “push present” from Travis Scott, celebrating her successful pregnancy and the birth of their daughter, Stormi Webster. The gift was no small trinket, as Scott apparently gave his girlfriend a rare model of Ferrari.

The 20-year-old cosmetics mogul is now the proud owner of a Ferrari LaFerrari. It’s a limited edition sports car, and only 500 were ever produced by the company. It retails for an estimated $1.4 million, making it perhaps the best consolation for nine months of morning sickness a young mother could ask for.

Jenner unveiled the ride on her Instagram Story, writing simply, “Push present.” Many fans poked fun at the extravagant present, pointing out that it may be impractical for transporting a newborn baby in. The young mom could have trouble securing a car seat to the LaFerrari’s seats, or loading groceries through the butterfly doors. Plus, of course, with a baby on board, much of the 950 horsepower will be wasted.

Jenner and Scott were seen out on a date night on Saturday, giving the new whip a test drive. While it may have been a gift to Jenner, Scott was the one behind the wheel as they headed out to dinner, chauffering his girlfriend to an upscale restaurant in Malibu. This was the first time the couple was spotted together since the birth of their daughter, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1. They dodged paparazzi photographers, hands shielding their faces as they hurried into their destination.

Jenner appeared stunning after giving birth only three weeks ago, yet she wore a subdued all-black attire. She had on black sweatpants and a baggy black t-shirt, doing her best not to be seen. Scott matched her in loose-fitting black attire, including a crisp jacket and a big black t-shirt with a Marilyn Manson graphic printed on the front. He wore big black cargo pants, and an enormous silver amulet hung around his neck.

The couple has reignited engagement rumors, as Jenner was seen last week with a big diamond ring on her wedding finger, according to a report by DailyMail. Fans speculate that the car might not have been her only push present, though she and Scott have repeatedly said that they’re in no rush to tie the knot.

The outlet also points out that the hefty price tag on the present might have hit Scott a little harder than it would have hit his baby mama. Scott’s net-worth is estimated at about $8 million. Not bad, though the LaFerrari likely took quite a toll on that number. Jenner, meanwhile, is sitting pretty with an estimated net-worth of $50 million. The make-up business is booming, apparently.