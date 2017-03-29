Kristin Cavallari Shares NSFW Beach Snap of Husband Jay Cutler

“Good times, no tan lines. Let the sea set you free” – @tony2coats A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 28, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler are currently enjoying a gorgeous vacation in Tulum, Mexico, and the former reality star used Instagram Tuesday to share a slightly NSFW snap of one of her views from the trip.

“Good times, no tan lines. Let the sea set you free,” she wrote next to a shot of Cutler standing nude in front of an ocean scene.

The mom of three also posted a number of other photos from the pair’s tropical getaway, including one of the couple sitting together on a swing. “Swingin’ around ☀️,” she captioned the shot.

She later made sure to add another photo of the stunning sea view, telling her followers she shared it in case her previous image got deleted.

Cutler and Cavallari recently announced they were moving to Nashville from Chicago after Cutler was released from the NFL’s Chicago Bears, and if this trip to Mexico is any indication, it looks like the pair is doing just fine.

