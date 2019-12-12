Jay Cutler: What to Know About His Marriage to Kristin Cavallari

As the holidays approach, Kristin Cavallari has revealed that there will be a special episode of Very Cavallari airing on the E! Network. The secret Christmas special was revealed via Instagram and will be airing on Sunday, Dec. 15. The purpose will be to tease the upcoming season before it begins airing in January.

With the news of this Christmas special, there are now questions about Cavallari and her husband, Jay Cutler. The former Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears quarterback has been featured on Very Cavallari since his NFL career ended, but he hasn’t been particularly forthright with private details about his life.

Do Cutler and Cavallari have children? Will the former Bears quarterback be returning to the league to replace Mitch Trubisky? How much input in Uncommon James does he have? There are multiple questions about this relationship.

The answer, as it turns out, is not that simple. There are some key facts about when and where the couple tied the knot, but other questions have remained unanswered.

Wedding

Back in 2013, Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari tied the knot during a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee. However, this wedding was in danger of not happening. They actually got engaged in 2011, but Cavallari ended the relationship. They later reunited in November 2011 and ultimately got married two years later.

“We split because we got engaged really fast. We got engaged after eight months,” Cavallari told the Daily Mail Australia. She knew that she wanted to marry Cutler, but there were concerns about moving too fast.

Expanding family

Cutler and Cavallari have three children together, which keeps them busy every day. They have two boys and one girl, all of which are absent from the reality show. As Cavallari explained to Motherly, she won’t feature her children on a reality show until they are 18. However, she loves being a parent and is overjoyed that her children are at a more independent state.

“My whole world opened up when these 3 came into my life. Being their mom is the best gift on the planet and I’m thankful everyday,” Cavallari wrote on Instagram.

Having Fun Together

Both Cutler and Cavallari may be quite busy while filming episodes of Very Cavallari, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t have time for entertainment. The couple makes a point to go explore the attractions of middle Tennessee.

One example of this is when the two went and tested their skill at axe throwing. Multiple photos and videos were captured during this outing, including one in which Cavallari nearly hit the bullseye on the target.

Gruff Personality

As the first two seasons of Very Cavallari have shown, Cutler has more of a gruff personality when he is spending time with his wife’s friends and employees. He is more prone to make a blunt comment or have someone from Uncommon James set up road cones in his driveway than he is to celebrate a successful date. As it turns out, this is something that Cavallari loves.

“Go in there and be the Jay that I know you are,” Cavallari told her husband while planting trees. “The biggest a— on the planet. Go use it for me one time, please.”

Out About town

As big names residing in Nashville, Cutler and Cavallari have made appearances at big events in Music City. One recent example was a trip to the NASCAR Cup Awards that were held last week. The happy couple was on hand for the big event, and they showed up dressed to the nines.

Cavallari got into the spirit of the event, quoting a beloved film in Talladega Nights. “If you’re not first, you’re last. #NascarAwards,” she wrote on Instagram.

Supporting Business Pursuits

One of the storylines on Very Cavallari has been that Cavallari would like for Cutler to determine what his next move in life will be. He is no longer in the NFL after one season spent with the Miami Dolphins, so there are questions about any pending business pursuits. Interestingly enough, the former Bears and Broncos QB did reveal one goal during the second season of Very Cavallari.

Speaking with his wife during dinner, Cutler explained that he wants to open a butcher shop. He doesn’t have plans of being the one to cut the meat, but Cutler would like to make the business a reality. Cavallari was supportive and even came up with a potential name for the business.

Is Perfect Possible?

With their relationship serving as a major storyline during Very Cavallari, there are questions about whether or not the marriage is perfect. The answer is no. As Cavallari has revealed, she and Cutler love each other, but there are high and low points of their relationship. However, they still work on marriage as often as possible.

“Our relationship isn’t perfect. But we love each other and we work on it and we make a conscious choice to work on the relationship and I think that that’s what you just have to do,” Cavallari told Us Weekly in June 2017.