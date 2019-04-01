Kristen Bell Shares Raunchy Spring Cleaning Snap of Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell shared a suggestive snap of her husband, Dax Shepard on Saturday as the two went about their spring cleaning.

Bell and Shepard were apparently hard at work getting their house in order this weekend, judging by their Instagram Stories. Bell had fans rolling with laughter after posting an apparently candid shot of Shepard holding a pressure washer in a compromising position.

“Somebody is getting laid tonight,” the actress wrote with a heart emoji. The image shed Shepard facing away from her, the pressure washer held at waist height and tilted downward. Bell added the hashtag “spring cleaning.”

Shepard was apparently oblivious to the sight gag he had been caught in. On his own Story, he showed fans his handy work with the pressure washer. He had pulled a rug out onto his lawn and blasted it with the water, scouring it clean and, as he put it, reviving it from the dead.

“Guys, I brought a rug back to f—ing life,” he declared. “See? I’ve done half, and I left half dirty to make a point. Hit me up for all your rug needs.”

Bell and Shepard have become one of America’s favorite celebrity couples over the last few years. Both star on acclaimed TV shows at the moment, with Bell leading NBC’s The Good Place and Shepard recently taking a spot on Netflix’s The Ranch.

In addition, the two share advice on parenting, marriage and a whole range of other topics on Shepard’s Armchair Expert Podcast. Bell features frequently on the show, talking to Shepard and his guests about anything and everything, and endearing fans with anecdotes about their personal life together.

While they are both good for a laugh a minute, Bell recently opened up about a more serious part of their lives in an interview with PEOPLE. Speaking Frankly, Bell said that the fact that Shepard is sober is the only thing that “allows me to have him in my life as a husband and as a father.”

“I know how much effort has to be put into staying sober. I don’t mean that to be like, I come home and see him shaking and looking at a whiskey ad or something, [but] there are different elements you have to deal with when you’re staying sober,” she said. “It’s a ton of mental control and evolution.”

For that reason, Shepard and Bell celebrate his “sobriety anniversary” every year in Instagram posts that always have fans singing their praises.