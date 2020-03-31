Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Say They’ve Been ‘At Each Other’s Throats’ Amid Coronavirus Quarantine With Daughters

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are getting real about the tensions in their household as they self-quarantine with daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an Instagram Live interview with Katie Couric Monday, the couple admitted things were going well with their family as a whole, but were a bit more difficult between them as a pair as people are urged to stay home through April.

“We’re getting along good with the kids and we’re getting along good with adults we’re friends with. This has been stressful for momma and dada,” Shepard admitted, with Bell agreeing, “We’ve been at each other’s throats real bad, real bad. The two even admitted that sitting next to one another for the interview was “as physically close as we’ve been in a couple of days ’cause we’ve just found each other revolting.”

“America’s sweetheart has some character defects,” Shepard added.

With Shepard stepping out of the interview for the remainder, Couric suggested the pair try to find some time to be separate from each other within the confines of their home.

“He’s too big, Katie. He’s too loud and too big. He’s everywhere,” Bell responded.

Bell and Couric pivoted to the topic of #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall, which Bell hosted Monday night alongside a star-studded virtual panel including Ellen DeGeneres, John Cena, David Dobrik and Noah Centineo and which the Frozen actress said was designed of offer kids emotional support during these uncertain times.

“Kids are worried about missing their summer camps, they’re missing their birthdays. My daughter’s birthday was on Friday. It was a bummer,” she said. “We did a big Zoom class party and had all the parents on FaceTime, but it wasn’t really the same.”

She continued, “It’s not the world’s worst thing that can happen, but those kids do deserve an opportunity to say, ‘I’m bummed!’”

Within her own home, Bell said her two kids have not asked “a ton” of questions.

“As a parent you can see when their eyes are asking questions and their mouths don’t know how to say it. So we’ve been very open about telling them what the disease is,” Bell said. “We’ve tried to give them an opportunity to ask questions, but it hasn’t really happened. It’s kind of strange.”

Photo credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images, Getty