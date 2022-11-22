Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Will 'Probably' Move to Tennessee

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may be headed down south, permanently. According to Us Weekly, Kardashian and Barker will "probably will eventually" move to Tennessee. The pair recently traveled to the state for the musician's 47th birthday.

On Sunday, Barker posted a series of photos from his and Kardashian's trip to Tennessee. As seen in the post, the couple spent some time in the great outdoors and even visited a rock-climbing facility at one point. One of the photos featured a "Happy Birthday, Travis" sign that was placed in the home that they were staying in during their trip. The Blink-182 rocker kept his caption for the post simple, writing, "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee."

Kardashian later commented on the post to write, "Let's move there." Barker seemed to be on board with the idea, as he responded, "Yesssss." One of their fans replied to the conversation to add yet another idea into the mix, "You should move to Tennessee get out of Hollywood." In response, Barker wrote that they "probably will eventually." Even though they did share their interest in moving to Tennessee, the pair already have their roots in California.

Kardashian and Barker recently purchased a home in Santa Barbara for $14.5 million. Their oceanfront property, which they reportedly purchased in late October, was formerly owned by Conan O'Brien. The comedian purchased the home in 2015 for less than $8 million. While the couple bought a home together, they still aren't actually living under one roof yet. During Kardashian's appearance on the Not Skinny, Not Fat podcast, she explained that "there will be" a joint household soon, but that this situation currently works best for them and their children. Kardashian has three kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick. Barker is also a father to three children — Landon, Alabama, and Atiana — whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

"We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and they each have their rooms and we are a block away," Kardashian explained. They may not be living under the same roof together at the moment, but they have tied the knot. Barker and Kardashian wed in May in a lavish ceremony held in Italy. Their nuptials took place after two other ceremonies which were held in Las Vegas and Santa Barbara.