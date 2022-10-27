Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Was Less Than Sober for Her Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is getting real about her drunken faux-wedding to Travis Barker in Las Vegas. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney reveals the memorable moments of the April ceremony, including being called sister Khloé Kardashian's name by the Elvis Presley impersonator officiating the ceremony. Well, memorable for everyone except for her.

"I blacked out," Kourtney admits to friend Simon Huck on the Hulu show of the intimate affair, which included just her, the Blink-182 drummer's manager and drum tech, and their security. "I didn't even remember Elvis, like, sang to me walking down the aisle. I didn't remember I had a bouquet," she continues, joking that you can hear her "slurring" in footage of her and Barker saying their vows.

It was the Elvis impersonator's continued flubbing of her name that really got Kourtney going, however. "When Elvis was marrying us, he was like, 'I, Khloé, take thee, Travis,' and I just lost my mind, fell straight on the floor, and we couldn't get up," she recalls. While the couple did try to get a license and make their wedding official at the time, they weren't able to seal the deal legally because it took place at 2 a.m.

"I did throw up after, though, and took my top off and unbuttoned my pants," Kourtney reveals of the afterparty. "I had to walk back through the hotel with a million people taking my photo. I was a hot slob kabob." Barker was charmed by his bride's behavior, however. "If that was anything like our real wedding, I'll be really stoked," the rocker says with a smile, "because it was awesome. It was so fun." Kourtney agrees, "I am truly living my best life. Don't let anyone tell you any different."

Mom Kris Jenner admits in a confessional that it would have been "so disappointing" if her eldest daughter had gotten married without her in attendance, but notes, "I guess I'll get over it, I mean, been there, done that. Kim [Kardashian] did it too. She didn't even tell me when she came home. I'd be afraid of me too."

Kim chimes in that she didn't think the legality of her sister's Vegas wedding matters much, but Jenner replies, "She was drunk as a skunk laying on the floor throwing up, who wants to get married like that?" Kim jokes in response, "Who doesn't?" Kourtney and Barker eventually followed up their Vegas ceremony with a legal courthouse wedding and over-the-top Italian nuptials in May. The Kardashians streams Thursdays on Hulu.