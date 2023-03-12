King Charles' Coronation Invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Forgot Important Detail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially received their invitation to King Charles' coronation in May, but there seems to be a catch. According to the Mirror, Prince Harry and Markle's kids were not invited or included in the coronation. As the outlet reports, the correspondence inviting the couple didn't even mention the children or that they are included in plans for the event.

As the Mirror notes, this stands in contrast to Prince William's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who is expected to be in attendance with smiles on their face. While the common sense answer to the situation involves the assumption that Harry and Markle will have their kids with them, The Royal Family seems far from common sense.

The outlet quotes friends as suggesting the invitation will discuss the two small children if Harry and Markle accept the invitation. The couple is reportedly still "pondering" the decision and hasn't publicly committed to attending.

The Coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6, with reports flowing out about the sequence of events, the contents of the royal oil that will be used for the ceremony, the title reserved for Queen Consort Camilla, and the mad rush to hire quality musical performers for the event. The Mirror adds that the meticulous planning for the ceremony has been underway for months, so most of the things are set in stone.

There are also reports that Queen Consort Camilla's grandchildren could be involved in the festivities. Her son, Tom Parker Bowles, has two children, ages 15 and 13, while her daughter, Laura Lopez, has a 15-year-old daughter and 13-year-old twins. These kids reportedly all have an official role in the event, prompting one royal source to call out the decision and call it "wholly improper" to have discussions on Camilla's kids and ignore Charles' own grandchildren.

The reports on the invites or the lack thereof for the kids come after a long slog