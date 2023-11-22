Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Child Reportedly Called Police After Fight at Home

The crazy saga in the divorce or not-divorce of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann continues. Biermann, a former player for the Atlanta Falcons, initially filed for divorce in May 2023 after nearly 12 years of marriage amid their public financial issues. At the time, TMZ reported hours earlier that the couple owed $1 million in backed taxes, and months before, their marital Georgia mansion was put on the auction block and saved at least twice amid foreclosure. Zolciak also owed several creditors and was selling her iconic wigs online for upwards of $2,500 each. The divorce filing was explosive, with Biermann asking for sole legal and physical custody of their four minor children, alimony and spousal support, and their home. He also accused Zolciak of having a gambling addiction and not living in the reality of their financial distress, and claimed she was the reason their money was funny. Zolciak never responded. Biermann withdrew the divorce petition two months later and sources claimed they were working on their marriage via prayer, not counseling. The reconciliation didn't last long, and after multiple 9-1-1 calls to their home, Biermann filed again.

Recently, TMZ reported one of their kids called the cops while the estranged couple were arguing. Law enforcement sources told the media outlet that cops received a call from the on November 20 for a verbal domestic dispute. Three officers and a supervisor arrived on the call to try and settle things out with the contentious pair. Law enforcement sources say it was one of the couple's four minor kids who called the cops, with the child saying the fight was "extremely loud."

The mansion has been a major fight. A judge has since put them in separate living quarters in the home, with Biermann getting the master bedroom, and Zolciak retreating to the basement. In one of her several 9-1-1 calls, she claimed Biermann locked her out of the bedroom, which she was primarily living in, and wouldn't give her belongings. Biermann says Zolciak is delusional and materialistic.

The mansion has since been put up for sale, something Biermann begged a judge to allow in order to pay off debts. He claims he's struggled making monthly payments while Zolciak continues to squander their livelihood away.

Regardless of the continuous calls to the cops, the "couple" celebrated their 12-year anniversary on November 11 with a Morgan Wade concert, and a fancy Italian dinner that Zolciak shared on her social media.