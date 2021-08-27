Kim Kardashian Reveals If She's Changing Her Name Amid Kanye West Divorce

✖

Kim Kardashian West may have filed divorce papers but she has no plans on cutting out West from her name. According to TMZ, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has every intention on keeping the same last name as her kids. However, while she doesn't plan to make any changes to her name, that's not necessarily the case for Kanye West.

While his soon-to-be ex-wife is keeping her name the same, Kanye has every intention of changing his. Over the years, he's been referred to as "Ye" and so that's what he just legally changed it to. According to a document obtained by the outlet, he changed his legal name from Kanye Omari West to Ye. Although the two are going their separate ways, they've managed to keep strong as a family unit. Kardashian West was even seen supporting him at his listening party for his DONDA album recently, and the two were also spotted having lunch together.

For fans who have followed the Kardashian and Jenner family, this shouldn't come as a surprise. All of the Kardashian sisters, including Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian, have all noted their parents Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian set a great example of how parents who are divorced can still manage a healthy relationship. Kourtney, who is no longer with the father of her three children, Scott Disick, has managed a healthy co-parenting relationship. Khloé has also managed a great co-parenting relationship with her now ex, Tristan Thompson — although the couple have been on-and-off for years.

Even the Jenner family, including Kylie Jenner kept things healthy with the father of her child, Travis Scott, when they broke up. The two are now expecting their second child together. Unlike the first time when Kylie focused on keeping the exciting news a secret until after her daughter, Stormi, was born, the news is out this time around. While she's still trying to keep the news on the down-low, she is slowing down her schedule a bit to focus more on keeping healthy of her baby.

"Kylie is doing well. Since becoming pregnant, she has been trying to slow down a bit and to rest more. Still, she is very busy with Stormi and her brand," a source told PEOPLE. "She seems to love it all though. She looks amazing and very happy. She is excited about her little baby bump and has been showing it off to friends. It's cute to see her this excited."