Kim Kardashian Reveals Impact Having 3 Kids Had on Kanye West Relationship

Kim Kardashian is opening up about how parenthood is affecting her marriage to Kanye West. The mom of three said on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that West feels neglected by her now that she’s got her hands full with North, 5, Saint, 2 and Chicago, 8 months.

“Having three kids, honestly, is crazy,” she said. “I remember it was really hard for North when Saint was born, so I kind of put everything into North to make her feel extra special. And now, with Chicago, I’m trying to work even [harder] to make sure North and Saint feel like they have enough time with me and they feel super loved and that no one is going to take their place.”

So with Kardashian working so hard to make her kids feel better about the newest addition to her family, she said she and West have been arguing more than ever about trivial matters — like her Instagram feed.

“[Kanye] wanted me to post six Polaroids from that shoot that I posted — those nude pictures. But I posted one fro the beach,” Kardashian told her sister Kourtney Kardashian. “He wanted them to all match up and be all from the motel. That’s what the f—ing fight was! I’m like, ‘I like the beach one.’ He’s like, ‘No, you don’t understand, I see the vision!’”

She also mentioned that she mentioned to West that she had to post about her fragrance line, which he said she couldn’t do, demanding she promote the other shoot instead.

“He’s like, ‘F— your fragrance for one day. You need six motels ones. Why’d you post the beach one? You’ve got to delete the beach one,’” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, I can’t sit here and organize my Instagram with you. Who cares about this?’ He’s like, ‘I care, trust me.’”

“He’s always right in the end, but I’m just like, it’s my Instagram — you can’t tell me what to post,” she said. “That’s like, the one thing. No one will tell me what to post. I’m allowed to have an opinion.”

After another fight in which West blamed her for not having a specific color Band-aid for him, she said she was tired of fighting with him.

“When you have three kids, it’s kind of a wild household. I’m kind of annoyed because I wish he would understand I’m exhausted. Like, go get your own Band-aid,” she said.

Eventually, it turned out that West felt a double standard compared to their kids, saying that he felt that if Saint needed a particular Band-aid, Kardashian would immediately retrieve it.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God. Are you fighting with Saint? Is this a thing?” Kardashian said.

“I think so many husbands feel neglected when you start having kids and then all of their attention gets taken away,” she said later.

Sister Khloe Kardashian agreed. “Sometimes men still want to be treated as like, the first baby. “I know Kim is so overwhelmed and I think sometimes it’s easy to get distracted, or you think because they’re adults they can take care of themselves, but your husband still wants you to take care of him. I’m sure with three kids you’re tired at the end of the day and you don’t make that a priority, but she really has to.”

Ultimately, Kim said she realized she was neglecting her husband. “After my conversation with Khloé, the one thing that I realized is I make such a priority for all the kids, and I go above and beyond for them, but in that, I’m fully neglecting my husband,” she said. “So I just want to give Kanye the attention and love that he needs. … When you have so many kids, it’s important to still make your relationship a top priority.”

“Kanye is so thoughtful and even when he’s in crazy work mode he always takes the time to check in on me, see what’s going on,” she added. “And I think when I get in super busy mode, I need to just slow down and be a bit more thoughtful. I think I’ve definitely gotten better with that after this.”

