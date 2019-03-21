Kim Kardashian West Returns to Her Blog With Home Videos of Kanye West, North and Saint

Kim Kardashian West returned to her website for the first time since her Paris robbery in October to share an intimate look at her daily life with husband Kanye West and their children, North and Saint.

Set to Jeremih’s “Paradise,” the two-and-a-half-minute video includes footage of Kardashian West interacting with her children and husband in behind-the-scenes moments, as well as new footage of public appearances like West’s Yeezy Season 3 show and the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in August.

The video also includes footage of North riding a carousel with her cousin Penelope Disick, Saint taking his first steps before being scooped up by his mom and West surprising his wife with an orchestra in their living room for Mother’s Day.

Kardashian West has stayed out of the spotlight for months after her terrifying ordeal in Paris, but has slowly been returning to social media during recent weeks, appearing in several Instagram photos, as well as a holiday photo West shared of the family during Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party.

Watch the sweet clip above.

