Kim Kardashian Praises ‘Best Daddy’ Kanye West With Family in Father’s Day Post

Kim Kardashian celebrated Father’s Day by honoring her husband, Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a moving tribute to West, 42, on Sunday.

Kardashian shared a slideshow of photos from a family beach trip. The 38-year-old and her husband were joined by their two older children, North and Saint, on the trip. One of the photos showed the “I Love It” rapper holding Saint by the hand as he walked beside Kardashian, holding North’s hand. Chicago and Psalm, who’s just over a month old, didn’t appear in the pictures.

The reality TV star-turned-makeup-mogul praised West as “the best daddy” in the post.

Kardashian also honored her late father, Robert Kardashian, on Father’s Day. The post featured a photo of a young Kim standing beside her dad. She wrote in the caption that he’d “be so proud” of the Esophageal Center at UCLA named in his memory.

A week before Mother’s Day, Kardashian and West welcomed their fourth child via surrogate. A week after he was born, the E! TV personality revealed her son’s unique name by sharing a text conversation between herself and her husband.

In the text, West wished his wife a “Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child.” He added that they’d been “blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need.”

Psalm was visible in a photo sent from West to Kardashian, but not close up. Since then, she’s shared a clearer photo of her son, whom she once called “Chicago’s twin.” Kardashian captioned the close-up, “Psalm Ye,” which led some fans to believe her son’s middle name may be Ye — and abbreviation of West’s full first name. She later deleted it, however.

A source told PEOPLE Psalm means “song” in Hebrew. The insider alleged that that unique name was “a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually.”

“Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately,” the source explained. “Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child.”

The insider continued, “Kanye is very involved in choosing the names. He and Kim do exactly what every couple does, where they each bring up names and the other one gives their feedback. It’s very traditional that way. Kanye would never just choose a name that Kim doesn’t like, or vice versa. The names are things that they mutually agree upon.”

West is said to be very involved in his children’s lives. He and Kardashian are said to have found balance in their busy schedules, and work together to be with the kids when the other can’t.

“When Kim is working out, Kanye is with the kids and vice versa,” an insider shared with PEOPLE. “[Kanye is] very close with North in particular. And whenever he isn’t traveling or in the studio, he likes to do school drop-offs.”