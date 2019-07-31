Kim Kardashian Steps out for ‘Date Night’ With Kanye West in All-Black Look

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West share four kids, but they still make sure to make time for date night every so often.

Their most recent outing came on July 10 in Los Angeles, but Kardashian waited until early on July 31 to post photos of the duo’s excursion on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of snaps of the power couple walking to their destination. Kardashian was dressed in a black snakeskin crop top and black leather leggings, her hair in a sleek bob, while her husband went full athleisure in a black crewneck sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

“Date night with my boo using the fire palette,” Kardashian captioned the images.

The makeup mogul was promoting the most recent eyeshadow palette from her brand KKW Beauty, the Sooo Fire Palette, which recently dropped.

In between promoting the brand on her Instagram, Kardashian often shares photos of her kids, the most recent being a trio of snaps of the reality star and her younger daughter, 1-year-old Chicago, sharing a sweet moment together.

“My twin,” Kardashian wrote.

Prior to that, Kardashian shared a trully adorable shot of her two sons, 3-year-old saint and 2-month old Psalm, taking a nap in bed, although the mogul joked that Saint wasn’t exactly sleeping.

“Saint said he’s gonna pretend to sleep with his brother,” she wrote. “He always wants a pic to capture every moment. You have no idea how sweet my boys are!”

Along with Chicago, Saint and Psalm, Kardashian and West share 6-year-old daughter North. Both Psalm and Chicago were born via surrogate, as doctors told Kardashian that it could be life-threatening for her to carry another child after she suffered complications during her first two pregnancies.

“It’s a different experience for sure, this situation is different,” the reality star told Entertainment Tonight ahead of Psalm’s birth. “I love my surrogate, we have a really good relationship. I really trust her and I definitely see, like, the first time that I went through it, I was a little bit more anxious, and texting more and calling more, and I feel like my surrogate this time around, really is such a protecting person and I really trust that in her.”

“So, I feel really calm and at ease,” she added. “I don’t know if it’s a fourth kid thing or, we’ve been through the surrogacy before, you just get a little bit more calm as they go.”

