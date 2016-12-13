Kim Kardashian ‘Annoyed’ That Kanye West Refuses to Rest

(Photo: Twitter / @PEOPLE)

Kanye West is back to his busy lifestyle shortly after his hospitalization and his wife Kim Kardashian West is not happy about it, a source told PEOPLE.

“Kim still denies they are getting a divorce, but things are definitely not great between her and Kanye,” an insider shared, adding the couple has not spent much time together since his release.

Between his hospitalization for over a week at the end of November and Kim’s October robbery in Paris, split rumors have surrounded the couple. However, another source claimed the divorce rumors are “completely false.”

In recent days, West has been spotted around West Hollywood and Los Angeles at events and is currently in New York City.

“Kanye is supposed to rest and focus on his mental health,” the source tells PEOPLE. “Instead, he has had a very busy week and is done resting.”

The source adds, “Kim acts annoyed. She also seems miserable and is spending a lot of time with her family.”

Although they may be spending more time apart these days, they are still “constantly checking in with each other about things and especially about the kids.”