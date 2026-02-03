Kim Kardashian and Mega Famous Athlete Are Reportedly Dating, Check Into Paris Hotel Together

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton may be the hottest new couple in Hollywood.

The Kardashians star, 45, and champion F1 driver, 41, are in a secret relationship and spent a romantic weekend together in the British athlete’s native UK, according to a Sunday report from The Sun.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 01: Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

The duo, who have known each other since at least 2014, reportedly met up for a “very romantic” weekend at the Estelle Manor, a luxury hotel and country club, in the Cotswolds.

The outlet’s sources claimed that the duo shared a room and were granted exclusive use of the pool and the spa to ensure their privacy.

“They had a couple’s massage booked in and had full use of the facilities for just the two of them,” the insider said, adding, “In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around.”

The pair reportedly checked out Sunday morning and left “together” with their bodyguards. On Monday, TMZ revealed the pair had extended their European getaway with a stop in Paris, where they were photographed arriving at a hotel after getting off a private jet together.

Neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has addressed the latest reports of their relationship.

The pair recently attended Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Colo., but were not photographed there together.

Lewis Hamilton, Nicole Scherzinger, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the GQ Men Of The Year awards in association with Hugo Boss at The Royal Opera House on September 2, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Hamilton previously dated Nicole Scherzinger from 2007 to 2015, and has also been romantically linked to stars like Rihanna, Shakira and Sofía Vergara. Kardashian, who divorced husband Kanye West in 2022, has since been romantically linked to Pete Davidson and Odell Beckham Jr.

Last month, Kardashian opened up about her dating life while appearing on sister Khloé Kardashian’s Khloé In Wonder Land podcast, revealing that she was looking to meet someone with “good morals and values” who is “calm, dependable” and “takes accountability.”

Asked if she had been secretly dating anyone over the past year, the Skims founder said she “honestly” had not.

“Isn’t that crazy?” she asked her sister before the Good American co-founder pointed out that it was “the longest” she had seen her be single.

Kim said the break from dating felt “good,” explaining, “I just feel like my kids need me. It’s really hard when I have to put them to bed every night. I get them up. I take them to school. I get them ready. They sleep in my bed. I haven’t had time — and I’m okay with that. I thought, ‘You know what? I’m going to be studying. I won’t have time. When I’m done, I’ll open myself up.’”

“I opened myself up,” she clarified. “But it’s just, I haven’t found anyone. And that’s okay.”