Kim Kardashian Makes ‘Exhilarating’ Divorce Confession Shading Kanye West

Kim Kardashian says life is better since her divorce from Kanye West. Though the SKIMS founder didn’t name her ex-husband explicitly, she detailed a specific timeline since their split and her journey to finding her own voice.

After four children, several public meltdowns on West’s part, and seven years of marriage, Kardashian officially filed divorce documents in 2021. Their split was finalized two years later.

West, now known as Ye, has since married Bianca Censori and spends a ton of time in Japan. Kardashian has dated Pete Davidson and was briefly linked to Odell Beckham Jr.

In a new interview with French Vogue, she says she’s come into her own in her 40s. She split from Ye ahead of her 40th birthday. Fans of the reality star were familiar with their relationship, with Ye having a hand in many of her creative projects and decisions.

According to Kardashian, her famous momager, Kris Jenner, told her that “the coming years would be the best of [her] life,” prior to her 40th birthday. And Jenner turned out to be right. “It’s true,” she said of her mom’s prediction. “Only over the past three or four years have I gained this confidence. Before, I constantly needed to check with someone before making a decision,” she continued. “Can you imagine? It’s crazy to rely so much on others’ opinions.”

“Today, I know exactly what I want. It’s exhilarating,” she added, before crediting part of her newfound confidence to Demna, Balenciaga’s former artistic director. “I think it was with Demna that things really changed,” the All’s Fair star said. “He doesn’t care what people think, so I learned to do the same.”

Since their split, Kardashian has solidified herself beyond fashion and reality television, expanding her acting career, criminal justice work, and continued to grow her business profile. A hopeless romantic, she’s not opposed to marriage for a fourth time. She was previously married to producer Damon Thomas and retired NBA player Kris Humphries before tying the knot with West in 2013.