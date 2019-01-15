Kim Kardashian Accidentally Says Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Idiot’ for Staying With Tristan Thompson After Cheating

Kim Kardashian accidentally called her sister Khloe and “idiot” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday.

The three Kardashian sisters appeared on Cohen’s show this week, discussing everything that is new in their lives between seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Along the way, of course, they had to address Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal last spring, just as Khloé was giving birth to her daughter, True.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cohen subjected Kourtney Kardashian to a game of “Plead the Fifth” — the segment where he asks guests a series of scandalous questions and they are only allowed to turn down one. Things got complicated when he asked if Kourtney would have stayed with Tristan Thompson, had she been in the same situation as her sister.

Kourtney took a long pause before answering, staring at the floor. When her sisters ordered her to hurry up and answer, she finally took a stand.

“I think I— I think I would!” she said.

“Well, you stuck with Scott through a lot,” Kim observed. “That’s your personality.”

To Kourtney, it was worth trying to fix a relationship for the sake of an infant daughter. However, going on, Kim inserted a bit more of her personal feelings than she may have meant to.

“It’s so easy and quick to be like, ‘leave him, leave him,’” Kim said. “It’s so much harder to stay and have the whole public think you’re an idiot for staying.”

Cohen picked up on the moment immediately, laughing and then turning to Khloe and a lilting impression of Kim.

“Everyone thinks you’re such an idiot,” he joked.

“I don’t mean it like that!” Kim said, laughing as well.

Jokes aside, Khloé Kardashian faced considerable backlash when she kept silent on her boyfriend’s explosive cheating scandal. She gave birth to True less than 48 hours after pictures emerged of Thompson kissing another woman at a New York City club, then returning to his hotel room with her. The Good American founder has gone to great lengths to defend her decision and condemn those who have told her how to conduct her family.

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” she tweeted in response to a fan back in June. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

In contrast, Kim Kardashian has been one of Thompson’s biggest critics since the time the scandal broke. She was the first to publicly address the issue during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time. Later, when the whole saga played out on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she took a hard stance, telling her sister that that Thompson would “never change.”

These days, the Kardashians tend to refer to the scandal in the past tense, and keep relatively quiet on the status of Khloé and Thompson’s relationship.