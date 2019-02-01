Kid Buu Denies Assaulting Black Chyna During Hawaii Vacation

Kid Buu is speaking out about the fight that led to trouble in paradise while he was vacationing in Hawaii with Blac Chyna.

Just two days after police were called to the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Honolulu, Hawaii for an alleged altercation between Kid Buu and his new girlfriend, the rapper took to social media to deny allegations that he had assaulted Chyna.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Every single body out there that’s [sic] honestly feeding into this s— and finding all this bulls—, entertaining all these lies, thinking they’re cool and funny, you’re sad,” he said in a since-deleted Instagram Live video, according to Complex. “My mom raised me better than that. I would never put my hands on a woman — never have I, never will I, ever in my f—ing life.”

“I was raised if you ever felt like it had to get there with a woman, leave her. Dump her,” he added. “Don’t you ever put your hands on her. You dump that woman before it ever gets there and you walk away.”

“We livin’ in a good world. We honestly are,” he said. “But everybody believes we live in a f–ed up world because all you guys wanna talk about is the negative…Stop with that, for real. Stop with that, and leave me out of it.”

Trouble for the couple began after they jetsetted away to Honolulu during the same weekend that Chyna was supposed to have her 2-year-old daughter Dream, whom she shares with Rob Kardashian. According to sources, the couple, along with their party of friends, had been “being inappropriate” during their stay at the family-friendly resort, allegedly “showing nipples, they were twerking and just being obnoxious.”

While their unwelcome behavior led to the hotel receiving a number of complaints, it wasn’t until an altercation between the couple that the police got involved.

On the morning of Monday, Jan. 28, both police and paramedics responded to calls of a fight between Chyna and Kid Buu, with reports that a verbal altercation had turned into a physical one. Sources told TMZ that Buu had pushed Chyna against the wall after and started to choke her after she allegedly scratched him.

While the Honolulu Police Department claimed that the incident had “been classified as abuse of a household member,” no arrests were made and neither Buu nor Chyna were transported to a hospital. Both were reportedly intoxicated at the time of the altercation.