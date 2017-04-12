Khloé Kardashian Reveals Huge News About Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson

💕 US 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

Is Khloé Kardashian ready to settle down with her NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson?

The 32-year-old reality star opened up about their relationship in the latest issue of ES Magazine. Kardashian revealed that she can see a future with 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There are no immediate plans for a proposal or wedding, but she wouldn’t be opposed to the idea. She said she’s “never been in this type of love,” and if Tristan proposed tomorrow, she would accept. “Yes, I would,” she told the magazine.

MORE: Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of Her Romantic Vacation With Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

In addition to the possibility of marriage, Khloe can definitely see herself starting a family with Tristan as well.

“I would love to have a family. We’ve talked about it,” she explained adding that Tristan, who became a first-time dad in December, is a family man. “He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father.”

She added, “I definitely want to be a mom, but I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”

[H/T Instagram / @khloekardashian]

Related:

Lamar Odom Makes a Shocking Confession About His Marriage to Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Shares Gym Selfie, Proves ‘Revenge Bodies’ Exist

Khloé Kardashian Reveals How She Keeps Things Clean Down There