Khloe Kardashian’s Relationship With Tristan Thompson Takes Turn as She ‘Seems Over Him’

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson breaking up? A source told PEOPLE that a breakup could be looming around the corner.

“She very much seems over Tristan,” the source told the magazine. “Not sure how they went from fine to being apart for weeks, but Khloé is doing great.”

“It’s amazing to see what a great mom she is and how much she enjoys it. She is very much just focused on the happy things in her life,” the source continued. “True, of course, makes her the happiest.”

It’s been six months since cheating reports broke out against Thomspon, just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. The two reportedly spent the summer rebuilding their relationship and all seemed well, until recently.

Kardashian’s original plan was to return to Cleveland, Ohio, where she was living with Thompson before and immediately after True’s birth during his season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. They all moved back to Los Angeles over the summer with plans to return when the season began.

However, though Thompson’s season with the Cavaliers has already begun, Kardashian has put her plan to move back to Cleveland on hold.

“It doesn’t seem to bother her that she isn’t with Tristan in Cleveland,” the source said. “She seems to know what she wants in her life right now. And it definitely doesn’t seem like she wants to be with Tristan.”

It’s clear the 34-year-old mom has been dragging her feet on her decision; her recent cryptic social media posts reflect possible inner turmoil in her thinking process. Just this week, she wrote that “relationships should help you, not hurt you” and has reiterated countless other vague quotes to her social media over the past few weeks.

Another insider said Kardashian has been reflecting on life recently and is still deciding on how to move forward.

“Khloé isn’t saying that she and Tristan split. It seems she hasn’t decided yet what she wants to do about their relationship,” the source told PEOPLE last week. “And she seems fine about this.”

Her family certainly isn’t complaining about her lack of motivation to move back to Cleveland. “Her family is happy that she is still in L.A. and wants her around for as long as possible,” the source said. “No one is pushing her to go back to Cleveland to be with Tristan. This will be her decision to make.”

“One thing is for sure — Khloé seems very happy,” the source added. “She loves being a mom and only leaves True occasionally for work. She seems very positive about her future.”