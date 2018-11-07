Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Only Refers to Tristan Thompson as ‘True’s Dad’

Khloé Kardashian is still dealing with the fallout from Tristan Thompson’s infidelity while she was pregnant with their daughter True.

Following Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, during which Thompson’s cheating scandal was finally addressed, a source close to the new mom opened up to PEOPLE about the state of their relationship.

“Dealing with Tristan’s cheating has been very difficult for Khloé. When they have had good moments, she forgets about how hurt she got, but then when she gets reminded, she still gets upset,” the source said.

“On the outside, she acts all tough, but it still gets to her. But what it comes down to is that Khloé wants True to grow up in a family with both parents,” they continued. “She wants True to spend as much time with her dad as possible. She believes that True needs a mom and dad in her life.”

That doesn’t mean the Good American designer is looking for input on her relationship from anyone right now.

“Khloé hates when people have opinions about her relationship with Tristan. She feels that she doesn’t need to explain to people why she makes certain decisions,” the source said. “It’s obvious there are issues, though. She doesn’t define her relationship with Tristan — she only talks about him as True’s dad.”

Sunday’s episode of KUWTK was a tough one to watch for Kardashian, who got real about her experience giving birth amid the cheating scandal on Twitter prior to its airing.

“Tonight’s episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly,” she wrote.

“To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every trail, tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys,” she continued. “Amidst the tough times, I have been blessed with the ultimate gift, my sweet baby True who has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined.”

Sunday’s episode of the reality television show will show Kardashian giving birth to True and dealing with the fallout of the cheating scandal.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images