Khloe Kardashian Addresses Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal: ‘Very Hard to Relive’

Khloe Kardashian took a moment to address Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal on Twitter this weekend, as it will soon play out in detail on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kardashian has done her best to be stoic in the face of drama, ever since her boyfriend and the father of her child was spotted with another woman entering his hotel room back in April. In her line of work, the scandal cannot simply end in real time, as it will soon be featured on her family’s reality series. On Sunday, a fan guessed that Thompson’s infidelity would begin on the next episode, and Kardashian responded.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I feel so bad for @khloekardashian,” the fan wrote, “[she] had to go through what Tristan did while filming #KUWTK. If I’m not wrong, next episode will be insane. You’re so strong to put that personal issue as part of the show knowing millions of ppl will watch it. I wouldn’t be able to do it.”

Sadly, it will. I signed up to show the for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 29, 2018



“Sadly, it will,” Kardashian answered. “I signed up to show the [sic] for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life.”

Kardashian had just moved to Cleveland, Ohio to be with Thompson at the time of the scandal. She was at their home waiting to give birth at any moment, while Thompson and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers were in New York City for a game. He was caught on camera kissing another woman at a dance club, and she was later spotted returning to his hotel room with him in the early hours of the morning.

Less than 48 hours after that heartbreaking news surfaced, Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. The happy occasion was marred by speculation about their future, and Kardashian withdrew from public life.

Now, fans will finally see the details of those dramatic days play out in full reality TV style. Unfortunately for Kardashian, this means revisiting a painful, vulnerable and perhaps even traumatic time in her life.

While fans will feel fresh fury for Thompson when the episode airs, he and Kardashian are reportedly in a good place now. The two spent the off season in California with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner brood, and Thompson are has returned to Ohio as the NBA season began. Still, Kardashian may not be as committed to Thompson and his hometown as she was last year. On a recent Instagram Story post, she warned that she is “not the woman I was 5 months ago.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!