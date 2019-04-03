Kevin Hunter Buys Wendy Williams Extravagant Gift Amid Cheating Rumors

Kevin Hunter is trying to buy wife Wendy Williams‘ love and adoration amid rumors of infidelity in their marriage.

Hunter, Williams’ husband of nearly 22 years, gifted the daytime talk show host a watch that “costs $40,000,” according to a source familiar with the transaction at Flawless Jewelry, where the piece was purchased.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kevin came in on Thursday and got Wendy a customized diamond encrusted Frank Muller watch,” the source told E! News. “The job cost $40,000. This is a customized piece.”

The source added that Hunter is a “regular” at the New York City-based store and has “been a customer there for years and years.”

“Kevin comes in and sees Eddie from Flawless for pretty much all of his jewelry needs,” the source said. “I don’t know if he picked up anything else while he was at the shop.”

The addition to her jewellery collection comes as multiple reports claim that the couple’s relationship is in trouble after Williams discovered that Hunter wasn’t being faithful. According to reports, Hunter’s alleged mistress of up to 10 years, Sharina Hudson, welcomed a child sometime around March 25, with several sources claiming that the baby is Hunter’s.

“This is a crazy situation, Wendy is in a halfway house fighting for her sobriety, while her husband is at the side of his mistress who is giving birth to a baby,” a source claimed. “Everyone who loves Wendy is heartbroken and furious. Her fans are furious that she lied to them about her health and about what she has been going through.”

Although Williams had claimed on her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, that she is “still very much in love with my husband,” it is believed that the couple are now “exploring” the possibility of separation.

“There is a discussion about what happens now — everyone is asking, ‘How can they possibly stay together?’ Wendy still loves Kevin, but her health is at stake,” a source said. “They are so tangled up together in business, so they are carefully looking at what a separation could entail. It will be difficult.”

While no decision has been made, and neither Williams or Hunter have commented on reports of infidelity, Williams has been seen on numerous occasions without her wedding ring.

Williams and Hunter wed in 1997 and share 19-year-old son Kevin Jr. Hunter has also been William’s long-time manager and partner in Wendy Williams Productions, which produces The Wendy Williams Show.