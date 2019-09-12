Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Reportedly ‘Hasn’t Left His Bedside’ Following Car Crash

Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko, hasn’t left her husband’s side since he was involved in a car crash over Labor Day weekend, fracturing his spine in three places. A source told Us Weekly that Eniko has stayed by his side through every step of the aftermath of the crash.

“Enko hasn’t left his bedside,” the source said. “She’s his wife. They’re a team.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The incident has reportedly made the couple’s relationship stronger. “They’re so committed,” the source said, adding that family is extremely important to Hart, 40. “Everything he does in life is for his family.”

Hart was hospitalized and underwent back surgery earlier this month after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda veered off Mulholland Highway, crashed into a wooden fence and rolled and landed in a ditch, according to a police report. Actor Jared S. Black was behind the wheel and his fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman — Eniko’s personal trainer —was in the vehicle. The police report notes that the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Eniko, 35, reportedly plans on being there for her husband throughout the long road to recovery that lies ahead. “Everyone is focused on his recovery,” another source told the outlet.

Hart was released from the hospital this week and reportedly went straight to live-in rehabilitation facility. Sources told TMZ that the actor and comedian is “glad” to be out after spending 10 days in the hospital and is reportedly keeping a positive attitude.

“I’m grateful to be alive,” he reportedly told the sources.

Hart is set to undergo “intense” physical therapy at the rehab facility after starting more basic exercises while in the hospital. Hart will likely stay at the rehab center for around a week before returning home. He will also have to undergo several more months of physical therapy before getting back to normal.

Although he’s making progress — reportedly taking short walks and even climbing a few stairs — Hart is reportedly in “excruciating pain.”

Hart’s close friend (and Jumanji: The Next Level co-star), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, subbed in for Hart on the first episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show last week, telling her Hart is “doing very well.”

“He’s bummed he couldn’t be here, as you know. But look, I love the guy. He’s one of my best friends. And honestly, thank God. It could’ve been a lot worse,” Johnson told Clarkson. “So he’s a lucky man and I’m so happy [he’s OK]. And he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I’m gonna see him soon.”

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris / Contributor / Getty