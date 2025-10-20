Kevin Costner’s Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner Marries Former Neighbor in Emotional Wedding

Kevin Costner’s ex didn’t let their contentious divorce impede on her love life. Christine Baumgartner recently said “I Do” in an emotional ceremony.

Page Six reports Baumgartner, 51, wed financier Josh Connor, who used to be friends with The Bodyguard star. In fact, Costner and Connor are former neighbors, per PEOPLE.

Baumgartner and Conner wed over the weekend at the Santa Ynez Ranch, a private vineyard in Santa Barbara, California. The outdoor ceremony was attended by just over 100 of their closest family and friends, including their children.

The wedding was a family affair, with several events taking place leading up to the big day. Guests arrived the evening before for a welcome celebration. The wedding itself highlighted the natural beauty of the vineyard setting and its 100-acre property.

“It was magical—truly,” a guest who made the trip to Santa Ynez for the celebration tells PEOPLE. “The setting was gorgeous, but what made it special was the intimacy of it all. This wasn’t a big production. It was authentic, heartfelt, and so very them. Everyone there felt like they were witnessing something really precious.”

“The joy and laughter were infectious, from the welcome celebration Friday night to the last dance Saturday evening,” shares another guest. “Christine and Josh were glowing. And there wasn’t a dry eye in the crowd during the ceremony.”

Costner and Baumgartner finalized their divorce in February 2024 after she filed in May 2023. Costner claimed he was blindsided by the split. Their divorce was a legal battle, with disputes over child support and legal fees, as well as spousal support. The Yellowstone star argued that his ex wanted an astronomical monthly amount in support to keep up with her lavish lifestyle, including plastic surgery procedures. They eventually reached a settlement that included joint custody of their three minor children.