Kevin Bacon Shares NSFW Details of Wife Kyra Sedgwick's Dream

✖

Kevin Bacon reveals his wife Kyra Sedgwick still has the hots for him, even in her dreams. The star shared his wife's racy dream about him on a recent episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. “She came in the other day and she went, ‘Oh my god. I had this crazy dream. We were in this really old house and we were going from room to room having sex in every room.’ And I’m like, ‘OK,'” he recalled, per ET Canada. “And she goes, ‘At least I think it was you?'”

But their marriage isn't always steamy dreams and sunshine, Bacon shares. He went on to tell the comedian that the pandemic has shown him and his partner some important lessons about their 32-year long marriage. “My wife and I realized that we’ve been married for a really long time and quarantine really was an amazing test for our marriage because we were really isolated,” he shared. “I think after a while we realized that we would kind of have to, even in our place, go away from each other.” Bacon explained that his wife would go to her "lair" for most of the day and text him to meet in the kitchen for lunch. After which, she would return back to her hideout. "And, again, you know, drinks, maybe dinner, whatever," Bacon continued. "And then we'd get back together in the kitchen and do the same thing all over again." The added time away (even within the house) must have been a smart decision for the couple. Bacon says the two are more in love than ever. He praised his wife for being a "constant source of entertainment." “She always has some amazing thing to say or some observation," he said.

It seems the couple has moved past their bikini wax incident. Last month, the City on a Hill actor appeared on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he shared the funny anecdote. Like many during the pandemic, Bacon said he attempted to become a do-it-yourself person and give his wife a bikini wax. "I'm one of those people that is sorta cocky enough to think I can probably learn to do anything," he said. "I thought, 'How hard could this be?'" Though, he quickly learned "you need to leave it to the trained professionals. Otherwise, it can get really, really, frighteningly dangerous."