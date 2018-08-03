Kendra Wilkinson Wants Hank Baskett Divorce ‘Over and Done With’

Kendra Wilkinson is ready to move on with her life nearly four months after filing for divorce from husband Hank Baskett.

After citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split in an April filing, a source close to the Kendra On Top star told E! News Thursday that Wilkinson just wants the “divorce to be done and over with.”

The source continued, implying that custody issues regarding the couple’s two children have been prolonging the legal battle.

“Kendra and Hank’s divorce is not final yet. It has been a back and forth process and they have been sorting out the custody limitations and agreements, which is prolonging the situation,” they said.

“She understands that a divorce in general takes a great amount of time to process, but is completely over it,” the insider continued.

The couple has continued to parent daughter Alijah, 3, and son Hank Jr., 8, together since their split, but the source said Wilkinson has been struggling to read the comment section anytime she posts something about her kids on social media due to the things people have been saying about her split and abilities as a mom.

In response, “Kendra has been more mellow recently and wants to prove that she is a great mom and deserves to have the kids 50/50 custody with Hank,” the source said.

And while Wilkinson has been getting cheeky on social media in regards to being ready to get back in the dating pool and have sex again, the former Playboy model “is trying to be low-key right now until her divorce is finalized.”

The insider added, “Kendra is focused on her kids right now and is not publicly dating. She definitely wants to go out, party and date people. She is 100 percent ready to move on from Hank and date around.”

Wilkinson and Baskett first wed in 2009 at the Playboy mansion, but their relationship soon ran into trouble in 2014 when Baskett allegedly cheated on her with another model.

On the day of their official divorce, Wilkinson wrote a note on social media about their marriage and its end.

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes, but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” she wrote. “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

