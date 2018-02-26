Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Hank Baskett Unite at Event Despite Marital Troubles

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Hank Baskett put aside their differences for one night on Saturday, during an event at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

The couple, who star on the reality show Kendra On Top, posed for photos with their two children, son Hank, 8, and daughter Alijah, 4, before a Monster Jam event, reports E! News. The couple were all smiles in pictures. Kendra also posted a video of herself laughing while taking a ride in one of the monster trucks.

Last week, Kendra confirmed she and Hank, a former NFL player, are having marital woes by responding to a tabloid report about them faking their problems to keep their WE tv show going.

“1. How do u fake marital problems? Makes absolutely no sense,” Wilkinson wrote. “2. Yes we are having issues. 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years. 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted [until] sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what I wanted but was a part of my journey and story.”

Kendra added three more points, noting that they are trying to overcome “these issues,” which her family, friends and producers all know about.

“My job is reality TV and I love my job unfortunately these issues at home are affecting my decisions [because] the last thing I want to do is hurt Hank,” Kendra wrote. “I hope to get back to the fun Kendra you all know. That’s all I want [and] aim for. I hate drama!!! Thank you all for your support and understanding me at this time. I’ve been in a lot of therapy lately n hope all gets resolved for me, Hank, kids and even for TV.”

The 32-year-old Kendra gained fame after starring in E!’s The Girls Next Door as one of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s three girlfriends. In 2009, she married Baskett and the couple is featured on WE tv’s Kendra on Top. The show’s most recent season aired June and August 2017.

“Kendra and Hank are struggling, but they’ve always had issues,” a source told PEOPLE last week, reminding fans of his 2014 cheating scandal, when Hank allegedly had an affair with a transgender model.

“They love each other very much and will always support one another,” the source told PEOPLE. “Hank is such a blessing — he’s a great father. He’s always helping out and is very hands on.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett