Kendra Wilkinson Apologizes to Ex Hank Baskett: ‘I Made A Lot of Mistakes’

Kendra Wilkinson has apologized for her part in a recent argument between herself and estranged husband Hank Baskett.

Wilkinson, who has filed for divorce from the former NFL player, went on a tweet spree on Tuesday bashing Basket for some sort of domestic dispute. She alleged her ex was filming her and blaming her for various troubles in his life.

On Wednesday, she apologized for the message and owned up to various aspects of Baskett’s allegations, as PEOPLE reports.

“I want to apologize publicly to Hank,” Wilkinson wrote. “I was the reason your football career ended. I regret doing that to [you,] and I hope [you] learn to forgive me one day. I loved [you] and was always your number one fan.”

The former Playboy model, who has since deleted all tweets surrounding the incident and apology, wrote that many of her mistakes early in their marriage were due to immaturity.

“I was 24 when I got married,” she wrote. “Now I’m 33. I made a lot of mistakes through those young years, and I’m sorry for making [you] feel the way I did. All I ever wanted was family because I never had a solid one, but me being immature was the reason I couldn’t give [you] more.”

Wilkinson’s initial Twitter remarks centered around Baskett allegedly filming her around their home.

“Why is Hank recording me right now,” Wilkinson wrote. “Please tell him to leave me alone and stop.”

The former Girls Next Door star claimed Baskett, who retired from the NFL in 2011, put the blame on her for the end of his career, as well as alleged infidelity he committed while she was pregnant in 2014.

“He’s blaming me for his football career ending,” she wrote. “He’s blaming me for cheating on me while pregnant. I’m minding my business and after I tell him to leave me alone he disrespects me. I’m trying to get out my house fast. I’m beyond sad. But recording me is my trigger.”

She also came back to the social media platform later on Tuesday to say she initially “felt threatened” by Baskett’s actions.

“I tried so hard,” she wrote. “I did everything by the book and loved and I get s— on. I’m so sorry for [you] all to feel awkward [right] now. When I was being recorded I felt threatened. Have a good day.”

She added, “When [you] feel like [you] give he best of yourself 24/7 and someone trying to take the best of [you]… it’s hard to breathe. Love you all.”

Baskett has not commented on the initial incident or Wilkinson’s apology.