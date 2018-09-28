Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons End 4-Month Relationship

Kendall Jenner and NBA star Ben Simmons have called it quits after four months of dating.

Jenner and Simmons’ breakup was confirmed via an inside source who spoke to Us Weekly, and their breakup has been just as quiet as their relationship was.

The couple were initially romantically linked back in May when they were spotted on a lunch date at the Beverly Hills hotel, and while they were said to be “dating and exclusive” and “pretty inseparable,” their relationship was reportedly not all that serious. In fact, their relationship was kept so private that even Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner, was unaware that they were dating.

“I have no idea. You’re telling me everything first, right here!” Kris told Extra at the Los Angeles premiere of American Woman in May when asked if Kendall and Simmons were romantically involved.

Over the course of their four-month relationship, the couple was spotted a number of times, at one point even going on a double date with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods and fellow basketball player Devin Booker. They even reportedly rented a $25,000-a-month summer house.

In August, however, it was reported that their relationship began “fizzling and dissipating” due to Jenner’s packed schedule.

“Kendall and Ben’s relationship is fizzling and dissipating due to scheduling conflicts,” a source claimed at the time. “Kendall is so busy and has so much going on and doesn’t want to wait around for anyone. She knows there’s always a hot new fling waiting around the corner for her.”

Prior to being linked to Simmons, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dated Blake Griffin before their relationship eventually “slowed down” after the 29-year-old was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons.

“They’ve definitely cooled off and are taking things at a slower pace, but not because of any particular drama,” a source said. “He got traded and isn’t local anymore, so they’ve grown apart a bit just because of distance.”

It seems that Jenner may now be taking a step back from the dating scene, choosing to instead focus on her friends.

“Kendall just loves being with her friends. That’s her main priority right now,” a source said. “She has a small group and doesn’t stray. She knows who to trust and who not to. She’s young! All she wants to do is go out and party with her friends with no drama.”

Jenner is also busy with her budding modeling career, though she recently sparked backlash following comments she made about the industry and her fellow models.