Kenan Thompson Files for Divorce From Wife of 11 Years

Kenan Thompson officially filed for divorce from his wife Christina Evangeline. The couple has been taking separation slowly over the last year, but apparently that doesn't mean they're going to change their minds. They are reportedly seeking joint custody of their two children so that they spend half of their time with each parent.

Court documents obtained by TMZ show that Thompson officially filed for divorce in May of 2022. The Saturday Night Live star announced in April that he and Evangeline had separated. At the time, fans were shocked to learn that they had already been apart for about a year. However, sources close to them told TMZ that they are still living close to each other and are prioritizing their parenting strategy above everything else.

Thompson and Evangeline married in November of 2011 and had their daughters in June of 2014 and August of 2018. Evangeline is a model who has dabbled in acting as well. She reportedly works as an interior designer these days. The couple was together for 15 years in total, according to a report by PEOPLE.

Their girls, Georgia and Gianna, are a frequent sight on their Instagram pages. Insiders say that Thompson and Evangeline intend to split custody 50/50 to the best of their abilities. Their divorce is reportedly quite amicable and their focus is on parenting. While that's good news for t he kids it has some fans scratching their heads as to why the marriage is really over.

Thompson has generally kept his private life to himself as much as possible. The actor shared one anecdote about Evangeline in 2021 when his sitcom Kenan premiered. The show was about a fictionalized version of Thompson's life in which he was a widower trying to raise two daughters. He appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote it, and he admitted that Evangeline "didn't love" the premise.

"She was like, 'Oh, so I'm dead?' But, I mean, she was just giving me a hard time," Thompson said. "But I was like, 'Yeah... it's not you, you know what I mean? It's a show. It's a different thing.'"

Kenan ended with just one season, sadly, but it is available to stream now on Peacock for those interested. Thompson has two more projects in the works before he returns for Saturday Night Live Season 48 in the fall.