Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Photo of Vegas Wedding Venue Cuddled up on Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are just days away from celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary, and before officially marking the milestone on May 1, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host took a moment to walk down memory lane. On Thursday, Ripa took to Instagram with a throwback photo from "the scene of crime" where she and her husband tied the knot he Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996.

The photo was snapped back in 2009 when Ripa and her husband took their three children – daughter Lola, 19, and sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 18 – to the wedding venue. The couple initially met while working together on All My Children in the '90s and tied the knot just a year later at the world famous Chapel of the Bells. Three kids and several 13 years later, the family revisited the Chapel, with Ripa joking in the caption of the throwback photo, "this is why i take all the photos," referring to the blurred nature of the image. The post drew plenty of responses from her followers, including from Conseulos, who commented with two red heart emojis.

As the couple prepare to mark the major milestone in their relationship on Saturday, they have been opening up about how they’ve made their marriage last. Speaking on Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue's Double Date podcast they got candid about their “traditional” marriage, with Consuelos telling that hosts that Ripa “makes the home a home.”

"What's funny is I think of us as such a progressive as a couple. I always think of us as politically progressive… we're progressive people. And yet, when it comes to our own family and our marriage and our roles, I think of us as very traditional and almost old-fashioned in our roles," Ripa said. "Very traditional and almost old-fashioned in our roles. Because he's made it so that I've never had to leave home to work. I've been able to raise my kids here, in the city, in the nest... he's always been willing to travel and go to a set."

Ripa also credited her talk show with affording her "this opportunity where I would work early in the morning and I would have the rest of the day to take them to their activities... In that way we're very traditional."