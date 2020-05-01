Kelly Ripa Reveals How She and Mark Consuelos Will Celebrate Their 24th Anniversary in Quarantine

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos are celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary, and since the couple is currently quarantined because of the coronovirus, the TV host has shared how they plan to mark the big occasion. On Friday, during Ripa's daytime talk show With Kelly & Ryan, the 49-year-old joked about having "Cap'n Crunch" as their big anniversary meal.

Later, the couple explained that they were planning to have a "nice" dinner, with Consuelos quipping that the laid-back celebration "takes the pressure off of having to get a present." Ripa and Consuelos have been married since 1996. They share three children: Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17. Ripa also shared a sweet Instagram post about the big day, writing, "Happy Anniversary to the love of my life, or at least half my life @instasuelos cheers to 24 years!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on May 1, 2020 at 5:45am PDT

Recently, Ripa commented on how the couple maintains the romantic spark in their relationship. "I think we found each other at the right time in our lives," she said during an interview on SiriusXM Radio's Andy's Quarantined with Bruce, hosted by Andy Cohen and Bruce Bozzi. "We really learned each other well. With that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and just fun." Consuelos then added, "I think you check off all the boxes for me."

Notably, the quarantine has had an emotional toll on Ripa, who previously spoke out on her show about how hard things had been for her and their family since having to stay home and avoid going out. "I'm not going to lie, I'm going to let you in on a little secret. I'm currently not speaking to two of my three kids," she said. "I'm not talking to two of them. Just because we're all in the same boat together. I haven't gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents."

Ripa added, "I'm like, 'Guys, we've all been on lockdown together. We're fine, you can give me a hug." The TV host then began to cry, and joked, "Sorry, I don't know why I'm crying. Maybe I'm just going to get my period, who knows. Sorry, sorry. Sometimes we forget that we're on. Did I shout that? Did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, didn't mean to do that, didn't mean to do it."