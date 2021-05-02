Kelly Ripa and Husband Mark Consuelos Raise the Bar on Romance With 25th Anniversary Gift

✖

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos reached an impressive anniversary for Hollywood couples Saturday by marking their 25th wedding anniversary. They upped the romantic ante on Instagram by taking followers on a brief trip through their relationship. Ripa also showed off the photo book Consuelos got her as an anniversary gift. The two met on the set of All My Children and married in 1996. They are parents to Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18.

Consuelos, 50, shared a slideshow of photos from the past 25 years set to Stevie Wonder's "As." "I’ll be loving you until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky...always," Consuelos wrote in the caption, quoting the song. "Happy 25th." Ripa shared an emotional comment on the post, writing, "Sobbing. I love you so very much. Some of these pics are never before seen. As in, I’ve never seen them before."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa)

Ripa, also 50, shared several photos in her Instagram Story, revealing that Consuelos gave her a photo album to celebrate their anniversary. It included several pictures from their life together, including a picture from their wedding in Las Vegas and photos of their children. "If I were to write a book of our story, these are the 25 places that could have been their own chapter," Consuelos wrote in a letter in the book. "All of these places mean so much to me - and hopefully to you too. Love, Mark."

"Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life [Consuelos] in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know," Ripa wrote alongside a collage of photos. "Thank you for all of the dreams you made [a] reality... (wedding, 5,10,15,20........#25)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos)

In the days leading up to the anniversary, Ripa began looking back, first with a photo outside the World Famous Chapel of the Bells chapel in Las Vegas where they married. The photo poorly-lit photo was taken when they visited on their 13th wedding anniversary, with their children along for the ride. She also shared two photos from their 1996 honeymoon to Rome. Ripa's photo of Consuelos could have been taken by a professional, but Consuelos' photo of her was terrible. "Honeymoon. We took pictures of each other. (Again, why I take all the pics) swipe and enjoy," she wrote.

Earlier this month, the couple appeared on the Double Date podcast, where they reflected on their 25-year marriage. "What's funny is I think of us as such a progressive as a couple. I always think of us as politically progressive... we're progressive people," Ripa said of their relationship, reports PEOPLE. "And yet, when it comes to our own family and our marriage and our roles, I think of us as very traditional and almost old-fashioned in our roles."

Ripa also revealed it was Consuelos who convinced her to co-host Live with Regis and Kelly, which is now Live with Kelly and Ryan. The talk show gave her a reliable job in one place while Consuelos continued traveling for his acting roles. "I wanted to raise my kids. I didn't want to have them and never get to see them," she said. "And the talk show afforded me this opportunity where I would work in the morning, early in the morning, and then I would have the rest of the day to take them to their activities or be there and watch the ballet recital, be there and do all of those things."