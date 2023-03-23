Kelly Ripa Details Her and Mark Consuelos' 'Ludicrous' FaceTime Sex Dates

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, go to extreme lengths to keep the spark in their relationship when they're apart for work. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host, 52, opened up about the "ludicrous" way she and the Riverdale star, 51, would keep things spicy during extended periods apart during the Wednesday, March 22, premiere of her Let's Talk Off Camera SiriusXM podcast.

"We had sexual rituals that were so ludicrous over FaceTime, but I became so alarmed at my appearance over FaceTime that I started rigging the computer to hang from a ladder," the talk show host admitted. "I'm not kidding, I hung the computer over a ladder so that I could look up at Mark so he did not have to see what gravity was actually doing [to me.]"

Ripa and Consuelos met in 1995 on the set of All My Children and tied the knot the next year before going on to welcome three kids – Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19. The couple has never shied away from sharing NSFW details about her relationship, even when it comes to the 10 months they spent apart in 2020 when Consuelos was quarantining in Canada while filming Riverdale. "We actually, because of the pandemic, spent the longest time together than we ever spent in our marriage in total," the Live Wire author shared, revealing that she and her husband wore matching bracelets during that time that would vibrate when the other touched theirs.

Ripa and Consuelos will be spending more time than ever together in the coming months after the Cop Out star was named his wife's new co-host after Ryan Seacrest's exit from Live! last month. Consuelos will step in for the American Idol host for the first time on Monday, April 14. "Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together," Seacrest said in February while revealing he was stepping back from co-hosting with Ripa. "I also want to thank [executive producer] Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew. We've made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America."