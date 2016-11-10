Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share What Makes Them Feel Sexiest

Kelly Ripa and her husband of 20 years sat down to answer some questions about themselves and even after so many years together they still had a few surprises for each other.

“I’ve got to tell you, I’m learning so much about him. I’m learning a lot,” the 46-year-old Live! host joked to PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the interview they revealed their childhood dreams with Ripa responding “ballerina” and Conseulos adding “meteorologist.”

They both agreed they’d eat their last meals together, but selected different cuisines.

Ripa chose “poutine. It’s French fries covered in gravy and cheese curd” and would eat it with her husband in the South of France, while Consuelos selected an Italian dish.

They did agree on some things. Both said they feel sexiest when they are “tan” and wouldn’t be caught dead in a “thong bikini.”

(Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty)

The couple has three children, Joaquin Antonio, Michael Joseph and Lola Grace. When asked to sum up their lives in a hashtag, Conseulos said, “#blessed.”

“Gosh, I can’t believe you said that,” Ripa joked. “Our daughter is going to be so embarrassed.”

As for her hashtag? “#AllGoodThings,” she said.