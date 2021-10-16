Kelly Osbourne and Boyfriend Reportedly Break Up

Kelly Osbourne is reportedly a single woman. Us Weekly exclusively reports that the former The View co-host and Erik Bragg have gone their separate ways after almost a year of dating. Several sources tell the media outlet the couple called it quits.

Bragg has not confirmed whether rumors of the split are true. Instead, when asked about Osbourne, he said “Kelly rules. That’s it. That’s all.” Osborne, 36, and Bragg, 37, began dating amid the COVID-19 pandemic when quarantine stipulations were mandated.

They gushed over their love in an Instagram story in January. In a video, the two washed his car before Osbourne gave him a few tips. “You want to make a balloon animal so every time you look at it, it looks like a frog,” she noted at the time, explaining how to correctly store a hose after use.

Prior to January, Osbourne made it known she was taken. “I’m just really happy with what it is,” she said during an interview on Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn podcast in August of last year. At the time, there were no official titles, with Osbourne saying, “Someone that I used to date and now we are hanging out again. I don’t even know how to explain it. What it is, is perfect. I full-blown love him. That’s all I’m saying.”

But it was enough for the former Fashion Police co-host. “For the first time in my life, I can tell you what happiness is because I’ve never had it before,” she said. She also credited Bragg with inspiring her to hone in on her sobriety.

“There’s so much irony in this last relapse for me because I made it all the way through the pandemic, I made it all the way through,” she said during a chat with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk. “I was at my boyfriend’s house, and I was s—t-faced on his couch eating pizza, and he looked over at me and I felt the way he looked at me,’ and I was like, ‘Oh no, I never want him to look at me like that again. Ever.’ Like that didn’t make me feel good. What am I doing?”