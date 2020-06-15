Kelly Clarkson Takes Her $10 Million Los Angeles Home Off the Market Amid Divorce News

✖

Kelly Clarkson isn't moving on from Los Angeles just yet. The American Idol alum has reportedly taken her $10 million Los Angeles-area home off the market just days after filing for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, her husband of nearly seven years. After initially putting the home up for sale in May, PEOPLE reports that the listing page for the property says that it has been "withdrawn/cancelled." Real estate agents Lisa Brende and Chris Corkum of Compass did not respond to the outlets request for comment.

Clarkson had shelled out $8.5 million in June of 2018 for the sprawling 9,839-square-foot house, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time. Sitting on a half-acre property and set behind fences and gates, the two-story home, styled after a farmhouse, was custom-built in 2018 and boasts eight-bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It also features a chef’s kitchen with three islands, a wine cellar and a home theater. Up on the second floor, the master suite has an oversized dressing room and a fireplace and opens to a balcony overlooking the backyard, which features a patio, a barbecue island, and a swimming pool with a baja deck and spa.

Clarkson originally listed the home in May with a price tag of $ 9,995,000, though it seems that she has had a change of heart after filing for divorce on June 4. Amid the divorce proceedings, sources told PEOPLE that the American Idol alum "is spending time in L.A. with her kids." On Friday, just days after news broke that the couple had split, Clarkson was spotted taking a stroll around the neighborhood with the family dog, her wedding ring notably absent.

It is unclear if Blackstock is still on the family's "Vintage Valley" ranch in Montana, where they had been quarantining amid coronavirus-related lockdowns. The couple had reportedly been hoping that quarantining away from L.A. "would help them work things out in their marriage," though the "constant time together" strained their relationship further and made things "worse," leading Clarkson to the decision to start the divorce proceedings.

Court documents revealed that Clarkson is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their two children, 5-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander, and has asked the court to terminate the ability to award spousal support to Blackstock. She has also requested that their prenuptial agreement be upheld. Listing their date of separation as "TBD," Clarkson cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.