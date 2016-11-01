Kelly Clarkson Embraces the Christmas Spirit for Halloween

As soon as Halloween is over, stores are flooded with Christmas items and displays, while exuberant neighbors put up colorful lights. For some, November 1 is too early for all the holiday cheer, but for Kelly Clarkson it wasn’t soon enough.

The country star dressed as Will Ferrell’s character from Elf on Monday night. Meanwhile, her husband, Brandon Blackstock, picked a snow-loving character as well, channeling Chris Hemsworth to pull off a flawless Huntsman.

“Happy Halloween from the Huntsmen and Buddy the Elf #santascoming #iknowhim #embarrassingcostumesrthegreatest #mymomcantbelieveimpostingthis,” Clarkson tweeted alongside a photo of the couple.

This costume’s inspiration is a lot different from the Sia one she rocked over the weekend.

The mother of two proves that holidays don’t have to stop being fun just because the trick-or-treating ends.