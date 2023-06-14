Kelis Seemingly Denies Bill Murray Dating Rumors

Kelis, who claimed she wouldn't address rumors of dating Bill Murray, now appears to have denied the relationship completely. There has been speculation that the 43-year-old "Milkshake" singer, 72, is dating the 72-year-old Murray, and the singer responded over the weekend to an Instagram comment referencing the claims. A fan commented underneath a photo of Kelis on the beach, "bill got u out here riding his wave," adding, "media is destroying y'all lol. "Lol yeah maybe for now," she replied. "everyones dumb and will believe everything but the best part is we are both blessed, rich and happy. So who's really laughing [...] now that's funny." Another fan in the same comment section asked, "Ma'am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?" Kelis answered, "lol no babe, I wouldn't bother at all."

Kelis reportedly started seeing the Ghostbusters star just over a year after her husband, Mike Mora, died from stomach cancer, according to The Sun last week. Murray, who lost his second wife, Jennifer Butler, in 2021, 13 years after their divorce, has previously been photographed watching Kelis perform at the London music festival Mighty Hoopla. The mother of three, who has two sons and a daughter: Knight, 13, and Shepherd, 6, and a daughter named Galilee, 2, opened up to PEOPLE about her grieving process following the passing of Mora. In retrospect, she acknowledged that she consciously chose to "accept" the inevitability of his diagnosis. "It was out of our hands from the beginning," she said. "We're just grateful for what we had. It's part of life."

"It doesn't change the fact that I'm heartbroken... but it does change how I choose to approach it," detailed Kelis. "It reminds you how short time is and how we don't have any control. I want to control what I can control — how I treat the people around me. I'm really big on celebrating people when they're here. I don't feel like it's as useful when they're gone." As for Murray, he fathered six children. He has two sons, Homer, 41, and Luke, 38, with first wife Margaret Kelly, and four other sons, Caleb, 30, Jackson, 27, Cooper, 26, and Lincoln, 22, with Butler. Between 1997 and 2008, Murray was married to costume designer Butler, who filed for divorce in 2008, accusing him of domestic violence and addictions to sex, alcohol, and cannabis. As for Murray's marriage to Kelly, in a 2014 interview with Howard Stern, he explained why the relationship did not work out. "Not to diminish a relationship with a woman … I can't take on another relationship if I'm not taking care of the things I really need to take care of the most," he explained. "It's not a selfish thing … it's sort of an obligation."