Kelis Has Fun With Response to Bill Murray Dating Rumors

Kelis is playing coy with rumors she's dating Ghostbusters star, Bill Murray. The rumors sent social media users into a frenzy, as Murray is 30 years the singer's senior and seemingly out of one another's leagues. Many wondered how the meetup and dating situation between the two even happened. And if fans are looking for Kelis to dish out answers, think again. One social media user wrote underneath the singer's June 10 Instagram post, "Ma'am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?," Kelis shot back, "lol no babe, I wouldn't bother at all.

Billboard reported the eccentric singer, 43, was dating the actor 72-year-old. Murray was spotted watching Kelis perform recently at the Mighty Hooplah Festival in London. They didn't confirm their romance, but the two posed for photos together, and onlookers alleged they looked cozy with one another. Whether or not the rumors are true, Murray is the first man Kelis has been linked with publicaly the passing of her husband, Mike Mora. He died of stomach cancer in 2022 after a brief but difficult battle.

Prior to Mora, Kelis' was married to Nas. The two were considered to be hip-hop royalty. Their marriage ended in 2009 after Kelis left at seven months pregnant with their son Knight. She later claimed their marriage was riddled with physical abuse. In 2018, she explained the abuse was heightened by Nas' drinking. He denied such. She says she left the marriage after seeing a battered Rihanna's face plastered across television screens after she was attacked by her then-boyfriend, Chris Brown.

She found love and had another son with Mora announced he'd been battling stage 4 stomach cancer in a social media post. Kelis' rep confirmed his passing to PEOPLE amid rumors of his death at the age of 37. They shared one child together. "After a tough two-year battle with cancer, we are devastated to have to confirm the loss of our beloved brother Mike. An amazing Father, husband, and friend who gave so genuinely and cared so deeply for his family and friends," the statement reads. "Through this difficult period, we ask that you respect the privacy of Kelis and her Family at this time."