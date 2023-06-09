Bill Murray and Kelis Are Reportedly Dating

Kelis' milkshake must have attracted Bill Murray. Billboard reports the eccentric singer, 43, and sauce maker is now dating the 72-year-old. The actor was spotted watching Kelis do her thing on stage at the Mighty Hooplah Festival in London. They haven't confirmed their romance, but they posed for photos together, and onlookers say they looked pretty cozy. If the rumors are true, it marks the first public relationship for Kelis since the passing of her husband, Mike Mora. he died of stomach cancer in 2022.

Prior to Mora, Kelis' marital woes with rapper Nas were publicly known. Though their marriage ended in 2009 after Kelis left when she was seven months pregnant with their son Knight, she later brought things to the surface after alleging he was abusive. In 2018, she explained their five-year marriage was riddled with physical abuse heightened by Nas' drinking. He denied such. She says she left the marriage after seeing a battered Rihanna's face plastered across television screens after she was attacked by her then-boyfriend, Chris Brown.

Mora announced he'd been battling stage 4 stomach cancer in a social media post. Kelis' rep confirmed his passing to PEOPLE amid rumors of his death at the age of 37. They shared one child together. "After a tough two-year battle with cancer, we are devastated to have to confirm the loss of our beloved brother Mike. An amazing Father, husband, and friend who gave so genuinely and cared so deeply for his family and friends," the statement reads. "Through this difficult period, we ask that you respect the privacy of Kelis and her Family at this time."

Murray is also widowed. He was married to Margaret Kelly from 1981 to 1996, and later to Jennifer Butler from 1997 to 2008. Butler died unexpectedly at age 57 in 2021.

Social media users don't know how to take the dating rumors between Kelis and Murray. Twitter is currently blowing up with reactions.