Keith Urban Celebrates 14 Years Married to Nicole Kidman: 'I Feel Like Your Boyfriend'

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman married on June 25, 2006, in Sydney, Australia, and the couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Thursday. Both posted tributes to each other on social media, Urban sharing a joyful photo of the couple holding hands and jumping into the air on the beach, the water behind them. "Happy Anniversary Baby!!!!!" the singer captioned his post. "14 years.... and i feel like your boyfriend in ALL the right ways!!!!"

Kidman posted a black-and-white photo taken of the couple at what appears to be an awards show, their backs to the camera as they leaned in close to one another in their seats, Urban's arm around his wife. The Oscar winner kept her caption simple, writing, "Us" and adding the hashtag #HappyAnniversary. The post received plenty of love in the comments including heart emojis from Naomi Campbell, Michelle Pfeiffer and Kylie Minogue.

Kidman and Urban married at the Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel on the grounds of St Patrick's Estate, Manly, around one year after they met in 2005 at an event in Los Angeles. "We met at this function called G'Day LA out in Los Angeles and I thought, 'Gosh, I'd really like to meet her, I've never met her,'" Urban recalled during an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show. "We're both from Australia and I'm sure we both have a similar journey to get to where we are.' She walked into the green room where I was and I was standing with a couple of friends, and I was like, 'Oh, there she is. There she is.' I swear to you she glided across the room, floated. I don't know how she did it. It was out of this world and there was a split moment where she wasn't with anybody, and I thought, 'I'll just go up and say hi.'"

"I plucked up the courage to go and do it, very nervously, trying to be all cool, and she was very pleasant," he continued. "There was that moment of waiting for the next thing to be said, which I didn't know if I was bothering her or what was going on, so I just said, 'Nice to meet you,' and walked away. Then I thought, 'Was I supposed to say more?' I went back over and apologized and we just started talking. It just really clicked."